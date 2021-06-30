 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran shares hilarious prank he pulls on Courtney Cox

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Ed Sheeran shed light on his hilarious friendship with Courtney Cox.

In an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, the 30-year-old shared a practical joke which he always pulled off everytime he visited her home. 

He shared that he would always order her an inappropriate mask through her Alexa device whenever he met her at her home. 

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, 'Yeah, this is wonderful. This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this.”

He then shared that whenever Courteney was not in the room he would proceed to place the order.

However, his eventually prank backfired as one of Courteney's assistants discovered the inappropriate gift in the mail, 

Ed said: "She opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that' and leaves it on Courteney's bed. And Courteney comes up, and she's like, 'Where did this come from?"

"Every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and then, I hide them in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in a drawer, and they'll just find this leather S&M mask."

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton fully supports Britney Spears as she fights conservatorship

Paris Hilton fully supports Britney Spears as she fights conservatorship

Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘Sour Prom’ live performances

Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘Sour Prom’ live performances
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker to make Fast and Furious debut?

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker to make Fast and Furious debut?
Shawn Mendes sheds light on his biggest fears

Shawn Mendes sheds light on his biggest fears
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for blackmailing women

'Smallville' actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for blackmailing women
Jamie Lee Curtis to receive a lifetime achievement award at Venice International Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive a lifetime achievement award at Venice International Film Festival
Britney Spears looking to change life around amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears looking to change life around amid conservatorship battle
The Weeknd to star, co-write HBO series

The Weeknd to star, co-write HBO series

LeVar Burton on potential Jeopardy! gig: 'this is what I'm supposed to do'

LeVar Burton on potential Jeopardy! gig: 'this is what I'm supposed to do'
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin beat the summer blues amid Greece vacation

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin beat the summer blues amid Greece vacation
'Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emotional without Chadwick Boseman'

'Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emotional without Chadwick Boseman'
Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park

Princess Eugenie enjoys a day out with son August in London’s Green Park

Latest

view all