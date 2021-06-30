 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability, says COAS Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File.

  • During the visit, the COAS dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.
  • Says that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability. 
  • Stresses a peaceful and durable solution to the Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

RAWALPINDI:  The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course (NSWC) 21.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in this regard, speaking on the occasion, the COAS dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment. 

Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions, the COAS said. 

Expounding on Pakistan’s support to the Afghan peace process, the COAS said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability. Expressing resolute support to the people of IIOJ&K, he stressed a peaceful and durable solution to the Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision for the  Pakistan Army, Gen Bajwa underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains, the statement said.

The COAS termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hallmarks of the Pakistan Army and emphasised realistic and futuristic training for maintaining perpetual operational readiness. 

Force modernisation and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over the adversary, the COAS remarked. 

A well-equipped, well-trained and motivated army having unwavering support of its people can surmount any challenge, the COAS emphasised, adding that the forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between the Armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail.

Congratulating the participants on the successful completion of their course, Gen Bajwa advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare which are redefining national security, the statement said. 

Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by President NDU, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

More From Pakistan:

FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter

FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter
WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks

WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks
Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away at 86 in Karachi

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away at 86 in Karachi
Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2 starting July 1

Petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs2 starting July 1
Aiwan-e-Sadr joins list of few presidencies fully powered by green energy

Aiwan-e-Sadr joins list of few presidencies fully powered by green energy
WATCH: PM Imran Khan's full speech in the National Assembly

WATCH: PM Imran Khan's full speech in the National Assembly
It would be foolish for Pakistan to ask US to arbitrate on Kashmir: AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider

It would be foolish for Pakistan to ask US to arbitrate on Kashmir: AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider
'Reprehensible propaganda': FO rejects India's claim of Pakistan's involvement in Jammu drone attack

'Reprehensible propaganda': FO rejects India's claim of Pakistan's involvement in Jammu drone attack
'PM Imran Khan has made life a living hell for people in the name of Naya Pakistan': Bilawal

'PM Imran Khan has made life a living hell for people in the name of Naya Pakistan': Bilawal
Pakistan becomes TikTok's second largest market to have videos removed from Jan-March

Pakistan becomes TikTok's second largest market to have videos removed from Jan-March
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal terms Bilawal's statement on Shehbaz's absence from NA 'childish'

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal terms Bilawal's statement on Shehbaz's absence from NA 'childish'

Latest

view all