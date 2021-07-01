 
Prince William, Harry all set to have 'dignified' reunion for Princess Diana today

Prince William, Harry expected to be dignified for the sake of their mother, said royal source

Prince William and Harry are all set to come together to unveil their mother Princess Diana's statue today (Thursday), on what would have been her 60th birthday. 

The estranged brothers are expected to have a 'dignified reunion' once they meet each other at the Kensington Palace where they lived with their mother as young boys.

The event could be “sad and a little strained,” said a royal source, adding that they expect the brothers to be dignified for the sake of their mother. “The boys will be fine,” the source said.

Contrary to previous reports, Harry and William will not meet privately to mend their relationship. Diana’s former chief of staff Patrick Jephson told Page Six the statue unveiling is sure to “inspire feelings of love” for their mother, who died in 1997.

“The princes were still young when they lost their mother, and the depth of emotion they feel in remembering her can only be imagined,” Jephson said. 

“To their credit, they have said that they hope the statue will remind us of her positive impact on the world. That’s certainly worth celebrating so, alongside sadness, we can be sure the unveiling will inspire happier feelings of love for an irreplaceable parent, and pride in her enduring legacy," he added. 

