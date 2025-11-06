Keilani Asmus: Matt Kalil's wife ridiculed after Haley Kalil's controversial remarks about divorce

Matt Kalik with former wife Haley Kalil (left) and Keilani Asmus

Former American Football offensive tackle Matthew Kalil's wife Keilani Asmus has been ridiculed on social media after his former wife Haley Kalil's controversial remarks about the NFL player.

Keilani was trolled and called Mrs Two Coke Cans in the comments section of her Instagram post featuring a video of her dancing with Matt.

Many fans took to the comments section of her latest Instagram post and shared pictures of Coca Cola cans, referring to Haley's remarks made about Matt in the viral interview.

Haley, who got divorced from Matt in 2022, shared some intimate details on stream with Marlon Garcia and her remarks spread like a wild fire.

During the livestream, she was asked about the reason they decided to end their marriage.

Kalil, 33, explained they had a good marriage, but something led to their split -- which she refused to say out loud ... but instead typed it on her phone and showed Marlon, who couldn't hide his shock.

Kalil went on to say that Matt was part of the "0.01% of the population" when it came to this "issue," and despite their efforts, she admitted it was impossible without breaking out in tears.

After her conversation wen viral, Haley told TMZ Sports she has nothing but love for her former husband, Matt.

"I care deeply about respecting his privacy and the integrity of what we shared together," Haley said.

"During our livestream we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted -- the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection."

"It's unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified, because it doesn't capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me," she added. "I hope the our hour and half long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite."



