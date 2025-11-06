Kendall Jenner on sister Khloe Kardashian's modelling skills: 'Killing it'

Kendall Jenner says Khloe Kardashian doesn't need modelling tips

Kendall Jenner is in awe of her sister Khloe Kardashian’s modelling skills.

On the Thursday, November 6 episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old American media personality was seen doing a photoshoot for Khloud Protein Popcorn when Kendall visited her because she was “in the area.”

Advertisement

The 30-year-old American model said, “I’ve been traveling so much lately, I feel like I haven’t seen her in a while.”

When Kendall was watching her sister’s photoshoot, Khloe said to her, “Kendall, don’t come out here. Nobody wants a supermodel watching them.”

However, the youngest member in the Kardashian clan approved her skills and claimed that everything looked amazing and her elder sister was “killing it.”

“Thank you for approving,” Khloé quipped, showing gratitude to Kendall.

In a confessional, the Ocean’s 8 star went on to applaud the Good American founder by saying, "She’s joking about needing tips, but she definitely needs no tips."

“Khloé was always the cool sister. It’s not like she was ever encouraging drinking or being stupid, but she was always like, ‘Let’s go have some fun and I’ll protect you in the process,’ kind of thing. I think at that moment, I was like, okay, we’re gonna be besties and not just sisters,” Kendall Jenner explained.