Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm voice 'really cool' ahead of his debut in 'Angry Birds 3'

Kim Kardashian praises her son Psalm's voice

Kim Kardashian is proud of her six-year-old son, Psalm West.

On the Thursday, November 6 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old mother of four can be seen taking her son Psalm to the studio as he is making his voice acting debut in Angry Birds 3.

Kim went to the studio and had a meeting with director John Rice and others working in the forthcoming movie.

In a confessional, she said, “I’m so excited because he’s so excited. As crazy as my schedule is, I will always make time to do all the important things with my kids … I don’t want to stop my kids from doing what they want to do so I tailor my life around my kids’ schedules.”

Before Psalm was told he would be playing a character of Jason Sudeikis’ Red and Rachel Bloom’s Silver’s son, he revealed Red is his favourite character.

“He has the cutest voice you’ve ever heard, it’s this raspy little voice and when they called and asked if he was interested in this role of a new bird, he was so excited,” Kim shared.

Next to his mother, Psalm sat in the recording chair and began reading his lines, which prompted the director to sing praises of his voice.

“Your voice is so cool. I love your voice,” Rice complimented, to which the SMIMS founder replied, “It’s a really cool voice.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kim Kardashian shares her four children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Psalm, 6, and Chicago, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West