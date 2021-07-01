 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 01 2021
TikTok responds to Pakistan suspension

Thursday Jul 01, 2021


A representational image. Photo: File
  • We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan, says TikTok. 
  • The SHC had ordered to suspend the video-sharing app TikTok across Pakistan till July 8. 
  • TikTok says it is working diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines. 

KARACHI: Tiktok has responded to the Sindh High Court's (SHC) order suspending the app across Pakistan Thursday, saying that it is working with authorities. 

The SHC had, earlier this week, ordered to suspend the video-sharing app TikTok across Pakistan till July 8, nearly three months after the country had lifted a ban imposed on it.

"The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators," said TikTok in a statement. 

"We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines," it added. 

"We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity, fun and vital economic opportunities for many years to come," concluded the video-sharing app. 

The ruling had come after the petitioner had stated in the SHC that the  Peshawar High Court had earlier banned TikTok as some videos uploaded on the platform are "immoral and against the teachings of Islam."

The lawyer had said his client had approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before moving the court, however, the PTA did not do anything in this regard.

US pressure can not change Pak-China ties, says PM Imran Khan in interview with Chinese media

Bilawal calls news of TikTok star Hareem Shah marrying a PPP leader 'rumours'

Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation

Pakistan should ease tensions with Kabul, build consensus: ICG

Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?

FBR meets tax collection target for current fiscal year 2020-21

Karachi trade bodies, SSGC sign MoU to address gas crisis

Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week

Here's how Pakistani Twitter reacted to Qureshi-Bilawal NA spat

FDE to change summer vacation schedule

DG ISI to brief MNAs on national security, Afghanistan

'I'm not going anywhere, will complete 5-year tenure': CM Shah

