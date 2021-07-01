 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kensington Palace explains why Princess Diana’s statue includes kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Kensington Palace explains why Princess Diana’s statue includes kids

Kensington Palace explains the real reason there are three children standing beside Princess Diana in the newly unveiled statue.

A breakdown into the symbolic significance of the children standing beside Princess Diana has been explained by palace officials in a statement.

It read, “The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales, is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of the Princess’s work.”

“The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life, as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson all set for a post-pandemic concert

Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson all set for a post-pandemic concert

Prince William and Harry unwilling to move away from Diana's statue: expert

Prince William and Harry unwilling to move away from Diana's statue: expert

John Cena open to starting family

John Cena open to starting family
LA court to end remote program after Britney Spears recordings surface

LA court to end remote program after Britney Spears recordings surface
Elvis Presley set to get own streaming channel

Elvis Presley set to get own streaming channel
Princess Diana's statue unveiled by Princes William and Harry: See photos

Princess Diana's statue unveiled by Princes William and Harry: See photos
Sources reveal Emma Roberts, Garret Hedlund’s changed relationship dynamic

Sources reveal Emma Roberts, Garret Hedlund’s changed relationship dynamic
Ed Sheeran belts ‘Thinking Out Loud’ single with James Corden

Ed Sheeran belts ‘Thinking Out Loud’ single with James Corden
Iggy Azalea recalls witnessing Jamie Spears controlling Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea recalls witnessing Jamie Spears controlling Britney Spears
Madison Beer debuts official music video for ‘Reckless’

Madison Beer debuts official music video for ‘Reckless’
Billie Eilish shares update on upcoming album

Billie Eilish shares update on upcoming album

Latest

view all