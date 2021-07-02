 
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
CAA takes 'strong notice' of flight cancellation by some international airlines: NCOC

By
Amina Amir

Friday Jul 02, 2021

  • NCOC says cancellation of flights despite issuance of clear instructions has caused problems for Pakistani passengers.
  • Says from June 15 till now, number of passengers have been increased from 4,000 to 8,000.
  • NCOC says 280,000 people from foreign countries have been tested, of which 600 positive cases have been reported and sent for quarantine.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday that the Civil Aviation Authority has taken strong notice of the flight cancellation by some international airlines.

“Cancellation of flights despite issuance of clear instructions has caused problems for passengers travelling to Pakistan,” said the NCOC. It added that the CAA has issued a warning to airlines for cancelling the flights.

The country’s nerve centre against the coronavirus said that the body has gradually increased the number of flights from abroad after the coronavirus situation improved internationally as well as in Pakistan.

“From June 15 till now, the number of passengers has been increased from 4,000 to 8,000,” said the NCOC. It added that it has also increased the capacity of flights from the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia from 20% to 40%

The NCOC said that Pakistan has developed a "strong system to prevent the spread of coronavirus," adding that passengers taking inbound flights are subjected to routine testing and quarantine.

“So far, 280,000 people from foreign countries have been tested, of which 600 positive cases have been reported and quarantined,” said the NCOC.

