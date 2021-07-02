Disha Patani condemns 'brutal' killing of dog in India

Indian actress Disha Patani has condemned the killing of a dog and demanded action against the people involved in the act.

Taking to social media, the actress also called for an end to animal brutality as she sought justice for the dog.

Using her Instagram account, she wrote, "A Labrador named Burno of Mr. Christuraj is brutally killed by 3 persons. Bruno daily used to play in beach. On that day after playing he rested near a boat. From there 3 persons brutally killed Burno by beating him using stick and Bruno was hanged in fish hook alive."

She used hashtag #Justiceforbruno and in the next Instagram story said, "Stop animal cruelty.Every animal on this planet deserves to be loved and treated well."

