Beyonce gives shoutout to Chloe Bailey on her 23rd birthday

Sunday Jul 04 2021
American pop titan Beyonce has some special mother-figure relation with singer-actress Chloe Bailey as the 39-year-old singer gave her a shoutout for her 23rd birthday.

Chloe Bailey celebrates her birthday on July 1.

Beyonce is known for maintaining her social media contacts alive. Taking to her Instagram Story yesterday, the pop icon shared a throwback snap of herself cuddling the little Chloe Bailey.

The picture appears to be captured on the set of the 2003 film The Fighting Temptation. Chloe portrayed Lilly, the younger version of the character of Beyonce in the 2003 film.

Chloe Bailey thanked her friends after she received the birthday surprise from them.

Chloe and her sister Halle signed a contract worth $1.5 million with Beyonce’s Parkwood record label in 2015. Since then, Chloe has been cast in a recurring role on ABC's Grown-ish and sister Halle is currently filming Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Both the singer sisters earned nominations last week at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Their nominations include Best Group, Album of the Year (Ungodly Hour), Her Award (“Baby Girl”) and Video of the Year (“Do It”).

