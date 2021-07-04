 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Web Desk

Shoaib Malik offers best wishes to KPL teams

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Former Pakistani all-rounder skipper Shoaib Malik took lead in welcoming the cricketers chosen to play in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The first edition of the KPL is all set to take place from August 6 in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, said the KPL official website.

Taking to microblogging website, Shoaib Malik, who is also performing in the KPL as a skipper of a team, expressed his good wishes for all other teams. He also hoped for an excitement-filled event in August. 

"Wishing the very best to all the teams taking part in the first draft of #KPL2021 looking forward to a exciting tournament from next month... #KheloAazadiSe," said Shoaib Malik in his tweet.

The KPL organisers announced the league will have six franchises: Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions. The organisers also said the event will continue for ten days with the team vying for the prestigious trophy in 18 matches from 6th August to 17th August 2021.

Mirpur Royals will play under the captaincy of Shoaib Malik, Bagh Stallions will strive for the trophy with skipper Shadab Khan, while Muzaffarabad Tigers will fight under Muhammed Hafeez. Also, Imad Wasim is all set to lead Overseas Warriors, with Fakhar Zaman leading Kotli Lions and Shahid Afridi leading Rawalakot Hawks.

Shahid Afridi is also the brand ambassador of KPL.

An interesting turn of events is that Herschelle Gibbs who coached Imad Wasim for the Karachi Kings in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be playing under Wasim in the KPL.

Check out the official song of the KPL event. 


