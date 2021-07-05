Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 3%, active cases go over 33,000

Pakistan reports 19 fatalities from coronavirus in last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,347 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, marking the fifth consecutive day of 1,000+ daily new cases.

Another 19 people lost their lives to COVID-19 over this 24-hour period, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued Monday morning.

Pakistan conducted 45,245 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, of which 1,347 came back positive for the virus. The coronavirus positivity ratio currently stands at 2.97%.



The total number of active cases in the country has crossed the 33,000 cases mark and currently stands at 33,299, while the country's total recoveries have increased to 907,934.



A total of 963,660 cases have been detected so far in the country since the pandemic broke out in the country last year and 22,427 people have died from the virus since then.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 340,902, in Punjab 346,852, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 138,533, in Islamabad Capital Territory 82,969, in Balochistan 27,419, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,427 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,558.

