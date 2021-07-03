 
health
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Daily coronavirus case and death counts slowly going up again in Pakistan

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is reporting a slow and steady increase in its daily death and coronavirus case counts, with 1,400 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 34 more people lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the National Command and Operation Center's daily report issued Saturday morning. The national death tally since the pandemic started is 22,379.

Currently, the positivity rate stands at 2.91.

This is the third day of more than a 1,000 daily new cases and the fourth consecutive day with a positivity rate over 2%.

The daily coronavirus case load went back over the 1,000 cases in a day mark earlier this week on Thursday after the country had been reporting under a 1,000 cases daily for more than a week before it.

NCOC's data showed that 48,027 tests were conducted on July 2 and 1,400 came back positive for coronavirus.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 32,319.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active cases in Sindh so far are 16985, in Punjab 16973, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 9399, in Islamabad Capital Territory 2225, in Balochistan 1121, in Gilgit-Baltistan 634 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 690.

At least 906,387 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 961,085.

