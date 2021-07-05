 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Reuters

England's James Anderson reaches milestone of 1,000 first-class wickets

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - June 11, 2021 Englands James Anderson in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - June 11, 2021 England's James Anderson in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

  • James Anderson reaches milestone while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent.
  • Anderson reaches landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind.
  • Anderson becomes just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century.

England seamer James Anderson reached another milestone in a storied career as he picked up his 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent on Monday.

Anderson, who turns 39 at the end of the month, reached the landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas.

The wicket was taken from the end bearing his name at Old Trafford and completed his 51st first-class, five-wicket haul as he claimed 5 for 3 in his first seven overs.

Anderson becomes just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth paceman after Andy Caddick (2005), Martin Bicknell (2004), Devon Malcolm (2002), and Wasim Akram (2001).

Already the most prolific fast bowler in Test cricket, Anderson has 617 wickets in 162 matches for England at an average of 26.67.

Having struggled with niggling injuries in recent years, Anderson is currently preparing for a five-match home Test series against India starting August 4, before visiting Australia in a bid to reclaim the Ashes in December. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail's inclusion for 1st ODI hangs in the balance after leg injury

Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail's inclusion for 1st ODI hangs in the balance after leg injury
Messi heroics help Argentina reach Copa America semi-final

Messi heroics help Argentina reach Copa America semi-final
Shoaib Malik offers best wishes to KPL teams

Shoaib Malik offers best wishes to KPL teams
Babar Azam wins hearts after responding to message from differently abled fan

Babar Azam wins hearts after responding to message from differently abled fan
Pak vs Eng: ECB name squad for ODI series against Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: ECB name squad for ODI series against Pakistan
WI Women beat Pakistan in second T20I on DLS method, win series 2-0

WI Women beat Pakistan in second T20I on DLS method, win series 2-0
Sania Mirza all smiles at Wimbledon as son shows up to support mom

Sania Mirza all smiles at Wimbledon as son shows up to support mom
Why did Younis Khan quit as Pakistan batting coach?

Why did Younis Khan quit as Pakistan batting coach?
Central contract 2021-22: PCB promotes Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan to category A; Sarfaraz Ahmed demoted

Central contract 2021-22: PCB promotes Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan to category A; Sarfaraz Ahmed demoted
Sania Mirza says separating from son for Olympic call of duty 'difficult'

Sania Mirza says separating from son for Olympic call of duty 'difficult'
WHO calls for monitoring of Euro games attendees as COVID-19 cases rise

WHO calls for monitoring of Euro games attendees as COVID-19 cases rise
Nida Dar makes history by becoming first-ever Pakistani to take 100 T20I wickets

Nida Dar makes history by becoming first-ever Pakistani to take 100 T20I wickets

Latest

view all