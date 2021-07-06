Kendall Jenner's ex Ben Simmons seen getting cozy with Maya Jama at Wimbledon

Presenter Maya Jama and supermodel Kendall Jenner's ex Australian basketball star Ben Simmons were seen enjoying loved up moments as the couple made their relationship public at a Wimbledon tennis match Monday.

The radio presenter and Australian professional basketball player have been spotted locking lips among the crowds, seemingly making their relationship public.

Rumours about their romance first surfaced two weeks ago that the 26-year-old radio presenter Maya and the basketball star Ben had begun dating.

The two were watching Serbian Novak Djokovic and Chilean Cristian Garin compete in a dramatic match, but Maya and Ben couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they put on a cozy display.



Ben Simmons, who dated model Kendall Jenner on-and-off for about a year, had his arm wrapped around Maya Jama's waist as they shared a heated embrace.