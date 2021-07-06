Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever

Rudolph said in a letter that he is stepping down amid the singer’s 'intention to officially retire'

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, announced his plans of retiring, citing the singer's plans to retire.

Addressing Spears' dad, Jamie Spears and attorney Jodi Montgomery, co-executor of the estate of Spears, Rudolph said in a letter that he is stepping down amid the singer’s “intention to officially retire."

“I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details,” Rudolph wroted, who said he has been in touch with the pop icon in over two-and-a-half years.

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," he added.

Rudolph further wished “Britney all the health and happiness in the world” and siad the door remains open should she need him again.



Read Rudolph's full letter below

It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.

I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.

Larry Rudolph