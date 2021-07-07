 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Web Desk

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid graces red carpet with her head-turning entry

Bella Hadid stunned onlookers and left everyone awestruck as she hit the red carpet for Cannes Film Festival 2021, alongside Dame Helen Mirren and Jessica Chastain.

The 24-year-old looked amazing as she donned a floor-length white gown with a black chiffon halterneck on top and matching train.

Gigi Hadid's sister flashed a peace sign for cameras, completing the look with black heels and diamond earrings.

Bella was joined on the carpet by Dame Helen, who was a sunny vision in a floating, bright yellow dress, with sheer sleeves.

The Fast and Furious 9 actress rocked matching yellow shoes and a gold clutch bag, adding some glitz to the proceedings with a diamond and emerald encrusted necklace and earrings.

Bella Hadid and other showbiz stars were out in force to celebrate the premiere of Annette, the upcoming musical by director Leos Carax. 

