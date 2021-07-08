Pakistan sees continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 3% for second consecutive day

Pakistan reports 24 new fatalities from COVID-19.

At least 1,683 new cases of infection have been detected in the last 24 hours, NCOC stats show.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: Another 24 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center showed Thursday morning.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, 15 people died on ventilators.

The NCOC stats revealed that 1,683 people tested positive for coronavirus after 50,531 tests were taken in the last 24 hours.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 3.33%, with the number of daily cases gradually going up again. The active number of cases are 34,531.



According to a province-wise breakdown of the cases, the total active cases in Sindh are 17,959, in Punjab 17,180, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,011, in Islamabad Capital Territory 2,859, in Balochistan 714, in Gilgit-Baltistan 522 and 1,286 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: After 20 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

So far, 910,609 people have recovered across Pakistan, making it a significant count. There is no patient on the vent in Balochistan, AJK and GB.



The total number of deaths has reached 22,493, while the total number of cases figure stands at 967,633.

A day earlier, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate passed the 3% mark for the first time in 20 days. The country recorded a positivity rate of 3.27%. The last time the positivity rate was 3% was on June 17.