world
Thursday Jul 08 2021
WATCH: UK madrassa students cheer for team England during football game

UK madrassa students watching England versus Denmark Euro 2020 second semi-final football match on a laptop and rooting for team England. Photo: File.
Muslim students from a United Kingdom madrassa cheered up for England as the national football team locked heads with Denmark during the Euro 2020 second semi-final match on Wednesday.

After beating Denmark 2-1, England has reached the final — the first major victory for the country since 1966. 

In a video that recently went viral on social media, several students could be seen sitting in a room, watching the much-awaited match on a laptop. 

As England captain Harry Kane fired his side into their first European Championship final, the students could be seen filled with joy, rooting for their team and jubilating the win.

Former BBC journalist Hasan Patel took to Twitter and uploaded the video, dispelling the stereotypes associated with Muslim seminary students in the West.  

"British Muslim students from an Islamic seminary watching the #ENG game when @HKane scored. This is the #eng we are part from which some people lead us to believe isn’t possible, it is and the racists can do one," wrote Patel. 

Twitterati react 

Soon after the video went viral, British Twitterati started commenting on it, with the majority expressing happiness to see students cheering up for the team.

"Honestly never thought I'd see the day," an account named WolvesFanVideos wrote. 

"As much a right to celebrate as me, no more than me no less than me," wrote a user named Toms Kerrett.

"We are all human beings, we may have different views, religions, even different football teams but the fact is we are all just people living our life as we each think is best!!! No difference at all!!! Respect everyone else and enjoy life," wrote Darren.


