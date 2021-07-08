 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ mom requests ‘personal lawyer’ amid conservatorship change

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Britney Spears’ mom recently made a plea to the court, requesting a change in conservatorship in light of the upcoming conservatorship hearing.

News regarding Britney’s legal change has been garnered by TMZ and according to text messages exchanged between the singer and Jodi Montgomery.

Not only has her co-conservator requested around-the-clock security, paid for by the conservatorship fund, but also unveiled the contents of their conversation, in which a message allegedly read, “I need u to stay as my co conservator of person. I’m asking u for ur assistance in getting a new attorney. Thank u for ur help.” (sic)

