 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
APP

South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha

By
APP

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. — Reuters/File
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. — Reuters/File

  • An Amazon centre is to be established in Multan to meet the requirements of e-commerce store.
  • Federal minister Murad Saeed took special initiatives to fulfill PM Imran Khan's vision, says Pakistan Post official.
  • Works in progress to set up Amazon centers with warehouses in Bahawalpur, other districts of South Punjab.

MULTAN: South Punjab’s first Amazon Fulfillment and Facilitation Center (AFFC) will be inaugurated in Multan after Eid-ul-Azha — which will become a worthwhile channel to introduce and market a variety of Pakistani products worldwide.

Post-Master General (PMG) Zulfiqar Husnain, speaking to APP, said Thursday Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed had taken special initiatives under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier had ordered to make a variety of Pakistani products — either by exporters or individuals’ handmade products — compete in the international market through as many channels as possible, he said.

Related items

He said the minister was making untiring efforts pursuing his desire for Pakistani products to have access to Amazon, while the Pakistan Post was working industriously to achieve the target.

The PMG said that most of the work has been completed on the AFFC at the general post office Dera Adda and it would become functional after Eid-ul-Azha.

An Amazon warehouse would also be established there to meet the requirements of the e-commerce store.

The work was also in progress to set up Amazon centers with warehouses in Bahawalpur and other districts of South Punjab.

He said Multan officials were in contact with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to ensure that handmade products of South Punjab craftsmen become the identity of Pakistan on the Amazon portal and ensure that local exporters, industrialists, and traders also avail the world’s largest online retail platform after registration.

The PMG said Amazon is the world’s big market portal and made-in-Pakistan signature there would be a significant success of the government.

The initiative would not only bring much-needed foreign exchange earnings but would also improve Pakistan Post's revenue, the PMG said.

More From Sci-Tech:

Encourage people over 50 to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation

Encourage people over 50 to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation
Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore

Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore
Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives

Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives
Pakistan earned $10mn from CanSino phase 3 trials: NIH

Pakistan earned $10mn from CanSino phase 3 trials: NIH
Bilawal, Maryam running 'Abbu Bachao' campaign in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry

Bilawal, Maryam running 'Abbu Bachao' campaign in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to stand by decision against providing bases to US: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan to stand by decision against providing bases to US: Sheikh Rasheed
Lahore: Six-year-old dies after being bitten by stray dog

Lahore: Six-year-old dies after being bitten by stray dog
Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 infection rate since May 30

Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 infection rate since May 30
Bilawal Bhutto departs for 7-day US visit

Bilawal Bhutto departs for 7-day US visit
Mirpur RO confiscates cash given to PTI member by Ali Amin Gandapur

Mirpur RO confiscates cash given to PTI member by Ali Amin Gandapur
Pakistan warns of dangers of using militias against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan warns of dangers of using militias against Afghan Taliban
Punjab to observe SOPs awareness period from July 9 to 18

Punjab to observe SOPs awareness period from July 9 to 18

Latest

view all