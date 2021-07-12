Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram

Victoria Beckham, who is known for her immaculate style and enviable wardrobe, caused quite a stir on Instagram Sunday as she shared a photo in jaw-dropping white maxi dress.

Victoria's controversial 'lucky' outfit seriously divided fans as she posed in a white maxi dress, complete with a vibrant goldfish print.

The former Spice Girl takes to Instagram daily to share snaps of her chic outfits amongst photos of husband David Beckham and her family, Victoria's fleet of dedicated fans rush to replicate her look with high street dupes.



"So, I'm here in Paris rocking a super sparkly boot and goldfish dress," said Victoria Beckham as she strutted towards the mirror.



David Beckham's wife Victoria, ahead of England playing in the Euros 2020 final against Italy, coined her dress a "lucky dress", adding that: "Lots of cultures consider it lucky, it's said to bring positive energy, wealth, harmony, and grant wishes."