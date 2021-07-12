Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Rihanna turned heads as she graced the streets of Bronx with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in stunning pinstripe suit on Sunday.

After a day of shooting a music video, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted again enjoying outing in New York City.



They were seen earlier on Saturday as the two filmed scenes for an upcoming music video. And the two spotted again at the end of the day.

The pop superstar sleek and classy in a black pinstripe suit, while the 32-year-old rapper opted for a more colorful ensemble.



The 33-year-old had on a single-breasted blazer with thin lapels that highlighted her sheer black bra.



Rihanna was looking smashing as she rocked the top with matching striped slacks and spiced up her ensemble with pointy black-and-white python-print pumps that strapped around her ankles.