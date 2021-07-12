 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Rihanna turned heads as she graced the streets of Bronx with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in stunning pinstripe suit on Sunday.

After a day of shooting a music video, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted again enjoying outing in New York City.

They were seen earlier on Saturday as the two filmed scenes for an upcoming music video. And the two spotted again at the end of the day.

The pop superstar sleek and classy in a black pinstripe suit, while the 32-year-old rapper opted for a more colorful ensemble.

The 33-year-old had on a single-breasted blazer with thin lapels that highlighted her sheer black bra.

Rihanna was looking smashing as she rocked the top with matching striped slacks and spiced up her ensemble with pointy black-and-white python-print pumps that strapped around her ankles.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet
Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram

Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement
Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report

Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report
Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV

Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV
Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday

Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday
BTS’ track ‘Permission to Dance’ breaks YouTube streaming records

BTS’ track ‘Permission to Dance’ breaks YouTube streaming records
Cardi B pens birthday note for ‘little baby’ Kulture

Cardi B pens birthday note for ‘little baby’ Kulture
Carrie Underwood pens loving anniversary tribute to husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood pens loving anniversary tribute to husband Mike Fisher
Billie Eilish’s mom ‘losses her mind’ at ‘NDA’ shoot

Billie Eilish’s mom ‘losses her mind’ at ‘NDA’ shoot
Billie Eilish gushes over ‘crazy’ writing process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV

Billie Eilish gushes over ‘crazy’ writing process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV
Prince Charles unwilling to handover his title to Prince Edward: report

Prince Charles unwilling to handover his title to Prince Edward: report

Latest

view all