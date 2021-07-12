 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

NAB seeks reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh addressing a ceremony at the PSX in Karachi, on September 7, 2020. — PID
Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh addressing a ceremony at the PSX in Karachi, on September 7, 2020. — PID 

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Karachi office has requested to file a reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez, a spokesperson for the anti-graft watchdog said Monday.

The spokesperson said NAB Karachi's Regional Board meeting has sent requests to the central office for filing two references and decided to start proceedings in several cases.

Hafeez Shaikh — who left the ministry a few months back — and two former chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Abdullah Yousuf and Salman Siqqiuqe, have incurred losses worth $11 million to the national exchequer, the spokesperson said.

Related items

The board approved a reference against a former member of Land Utilisation, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, who has allegedly allotted valuable government land through illegal means.

The board also allowed an inquiry against former deputy commissioner West Fayyaz Solangi on corruption charges, the NAB spokesperson added.

Hafeez Shaikh's exit

Shaikh’s exit as from the ministry marked the third time Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed his finance minister in the two and half years since coming to power.

The economist was appointed an advisor to the prime minister for finance in April 2019, after Khan’s close confidant Asad Umar was removed from the finance ministry.

Then in December, Shaikh was sworn in as federal minister for a period of six months, as the constitution bars an unelected official from heading a ministry for more than a period of six months.

Shaikh’s stint as minister ended in March — following his defeat in the Senate elections — despite the premier reiterating that the country's economy was heading in the right direction.

Hammad Azhar was appointed as the finance minister on March 30, however, in yet another cabinet reshuffle on April 16, PM Imran Khan had appointed Shaukat Tareen as the country's new finance minister. 

More From Pakistan:

Govt to grant three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha: sources

Govt to grant three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha: sources
Special allowance for armed forces to be reviewed in tomorrow's cabinet meeting: sources

Special allowance for armed forces to be reviewed in tomorrow's cabinet meeting: sources
Fawad appeals to CJP to let media carry out live broadcast of high-profile cases

Fawad appeals to CJP to let media carry out live broadcast of high-profile cases
PM Imran Khan says preservation of mausoleums vital for religious tourism

PM Imran Khan says preservation of mausoleums vital for religious tourism
North Waziristan: Men hurl grenade at girls' school during grade-12 exam

North Waziristan: Men hurl grenade at girls' school during grade-12 exam
Nadeem Nusrat says 'shifted to secure location' after shooting attack in Houston

Nadeem Nusrat says 'shifted to secure location' after shooting attack in Houston
PTI subjected masses to the curse of electricity load-shedding: Shahbaz

PTI subjected masses to the curse of electricity load-shedding: Shahbaz
State institutions will soon follow Nawaz Sharif's narrative: Maryam Nawaz

State institutions will soon follow Nawaz Sharif's narrative: Maryam Nawaz
Nayab Nadeem murder case: Police include model's close friends in probe

Nayab Nadeem murder case: Police include model's close friends in probe
Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan
Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House

Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House

Latest

view all