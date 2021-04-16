PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister

Shaukat Tareen gestures as he speaks. Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has signed off on the reshuffling of the federal cabinet yet again and appointed Shaukat Tareen as the country's new finance minister.

Tareen has replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as the country's finance minister a few weeks ago when the premier replaced him with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Here are some of the other changes made to the portfolios of cabinet members:

Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the Minister for Energy, replacing Omar Ayub

Khusro Bakhtiar has been appointed the Minister for Industries and Production

Shibli Faraz has been appointed the Minister for Science and Technology, replacing Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry has been appointed the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, replacing Shibli Faraz

Omar Ayub has been appointed as Minister for Economic Affairs, replacing Khusro Bakhtiar

PM Imran Khan has decided to bring in a new team, says Shibli Faraz

Last month, Shibli Faraz had shared the prime minister's intentions on reshuffling the cabinet, saying that he was bringing in a new team.

Prior to that, the government had asked former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to step down and appointed Hammad Azhar in his place.

Faraz said decisions were made keeping in view the realities of the country and that the PTI regime wished to give relief to the poor.



"When a new individual comes along, they come up with new ideas," he had said.

Sources had earlier told Geo News that the prime minister was considering bringing about important changes to the cabinet on a "big scale", adding that ministers who did not perform up to the expectations will be removed from their portfolios.

Shaukat Tareen ready to work with govt in 15-20 days: sources

Earlier, sources told Geo News that the government was ready to work with the government as PM Imran Khan's special assistant on finance and revenue.

It said Tareen — who was already attending important meetings of PM Imran Khan's finance and economic team — had agreed to take up the role but had asked for "15-20 days'" time to join.



