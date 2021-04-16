Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Shaukat Tareen gestures as he speaks. Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has signed off on the reshuffling of the federal cabinet yet again and appointed Shaukat Tareen as the country's new finance minister. 

Tareen has replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as the country's finance minister a few weeks ago when the premier replaced him with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. 

Here are some of the other changes made to the portfolios of cabinet members:

  • Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the Minister for Energy, replacing Omar Ayub
  • Khusro Bakhtiar has been appointed the Minister for Industries and Production
  • Shibli Faraz has been appointed the Minister for Science and Technology, replacing Fawad Chaudhry
  • Fawad Chaudhry has been appointed the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, replacing Shibli Faraz
  • Omar Ayub has been appointed as Minister for Economic Affairs, replacing Khusro Bakhtiar

PM Imran Khan has decided to bring in a new team, says Shibli Faraz

Last month, Shibli Faraz had shared the prime minister's intentions on reshuffling the cabinet, saying that he was bringing in a new team.

Prior to that, the government had asked former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to step down and appointed Hammad Azhar in his place.

Faraz said decisions were made keeping in view the realities of the country and that the PTI regime wished to give relief to the poor.

"When a new individual comes along, they come up with new ideas," he had said. 

Sources had earlier told Geo News that the prime minister was considering bringing about important changes to the cabinet on a "big scale", adding that ministers who did not perform up to the expectations will be removed from their portfolios. 

Shaukat Tareen ready to work with govt in 15-20 days: sources

Earlier, sources told Geo News that the government was ready to work with the government as PM Imran Khan's special assistant on finance and revenue. 

It said Tareen — who was already attending important meetings of PM Imran Khan's finance and economic team — had agreed to take up the role but had asked for "15-20 days'" time to join.


More From Pakistan:

Condition of Sindh's villages worsening, says PM Imran Khan

Condition of Sindh's villages worsening, says PM Imran Khan
Fazl, Nawaz discuss next plan of action for PDM: sources

Fazl, Nawaz discuss next plan of action for PDM: sources
Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people

Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people
Special cell set up to identify people involved in violence through videos: Fawad

Special cell set up to identify people involved in violence through videos: Fawad
Coronavirus: 50% of third wave cases due to UK variant, 25% because of South African variant

Coronavirus: 50% of third wave cases due to UK variant, 25% because of South African variant

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram restored in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram restored in Pakistan
Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan was fasting during 3rd T20I, says Babar Azam

Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan was fasting during 3rd T20I, says Babar Azam
Pakistan introduces 'Pass Track App' to register incoming passengers amid coronavirus

Pakistan introduces 'Pass Track App' to register incoming passengers amid coronavirus
NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan to announce mega development package of Rs446b for Sindh today: Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan to announce mega development package of Rs446b for Sindh today: Fawad Chaudhry
Close to 10% of coronavirus patients in Islamabad, Rawalpindi are children: report

Close to 10% of coronavirus patients in Islamabad, Rawalpindi are children: report
Pakistan reports 110 more fatalities as coronavirus grips country

Pakistan reports 110 more fatalities as coronavirus grips country

Latest

view all