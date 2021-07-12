 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says age is just a number

Young Pakistani education activist, Malala Yousafzai, has turned 24 years of age today, July 12.

Born in Mingora, Pakistan, in 1997, Yousafzai has been speaking up for girls' education since 2008 when the Taliban had banned girls from going to school in Swat district.

The activist took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday with her supporters.

“242, 42, or 24… age is just a number,” the caption read.


Malala rose to fame after the Taliban attacked her in 2012 for campaigning for girls' education in her village despite the ban. The then-teenager was shot in the face, after which she was rushed to the hospital. The government of Pakistan later sent her to the United Kingdom for further treatment. 

Related items

Since the attack, Malala has been living in the UK. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Oxford last year.

The teenager gathered public attention from media across the globe and has given numerous interviews in newspapers and television shows since her near-death experience. She is also the co-founder of her non-profit organisation, Malala Fund.

Malala Day

Nine months after being shot, Malala delivered a historic speech at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Nobel laureate highlighted the need for worldwide access to women’s education. She also called on the world leaders to reform their policies and provide free, compulsory education for all children.

Yousufzai received several standing ovations for her strong, moving words.

Since the speech was given on her birthday, the UN declared that July 12 henceforth, will be observed as ‘Malala Day’ to honour the young activist.

More From World:

NAB seeks reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

NAB seeks reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh
Senate passes bill to prevent torture, custodial deaths

Senate passes bill to prevent torture, custodial deaths
Govt to grant three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha: sources

Govt to grant three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha: sources
Special allowance for armed forces to be reviewed in tomorrow's cabinet meeting: sources

Special allowance for armed forces to be reviewed in tomorrow's cabinet meeting: sources
Fawad appeals to CJP to let media carry out live broadcast of high-profile cases

Fawad appeals to CJP to let media carry out live broadcast of high-profile cases
PM Imran Khan says preservation of mausoleums vital for religious tourism

PM Imran Khan says preservation of mausoleums vital for religious tourism
North Waziristan: Men hurl grenade at girls' school during grade-12 exam

North Waziristan: Men hurl grenade at girls' school during grade-12 exam
Nadeem Nusrat says 'shifted to secure location' after shooting attack in Houston

Nadeem Nusrat says 'shifted to secure location' after shooting attack in Houston
China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea

China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea
PTI subjected masses to the curse of electricity load-shedding: Shahbaz

PTI subjected masses to the curse of electricity load-shedding: Shahbaz
State institutions will soon follow Nawaz Sharif's narrative: Maryam Nawaz

State institutions will soon follow Nawaz Sharif's narrative: Maryam Nawaz
Nayab Nadeem murder case: Police include model's close friends in probe

Nayab Nadeem murder case: Police include model's close friends in probe

Latest

view all