Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'

Young Pakistani education activist, Malala Yousafzai, has turned 24 years of age today, July 12.

Born in Mingora, Pakistan, in 1997, Yousafzai has been speaking up for girls' education since 2008 when the Taliban had banned girls from going to school in Swat district.

The activist took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday with her supporters.

“242, 42, or 24… age is just a number,” the caption read.





Malala rose to fame after the Taliban attacked her in 2012 for campaigning for girls' education in her village despite the ban. The then-teenager was shot in the face, after which she was rushed to the hospital. The government of Pakistan later sent her to the United Kingdom for further treatment.

Since the attack, Malala has been living in the UK. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Oxford last year.



The teenager gathered public attention from media across the globe and has given numerous interviews in newspapers and television shows since her near-death experience. She is also the co-founder of her non-profit organisation, Malala Fund.



Malala Day

Nine months after being shot, Malala delivered a historic speech at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Nobel laureate highlighted the need for worldwide access to women’s education. She also called on the world leaders to reform their policies and provide free, compulsory education for all children.

Yousufzai received several standing ovations for her strong, moving words.



Since the speech was given on her birthday, the UN declared that July 12 henceforth, will be observed as ‘Malala Day’ to honour the young activist.