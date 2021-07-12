First monsoon spell in Karachi to continue till July 16

A man walking down the road and covering himself during rain. — AFP/File

First spell of monsoon rain started in Karachi on Monday.

Light, moderate rain is likely to continue till July 16, says Met Office.

Gulshan-e-Hadid receives most rainfall today — 17 mm.

KARACHI: Following weeks of high temperatures and humidity, the first monsoon rain spell hit Karachi on Monday and is likely to persist till July 16, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The monsoon winds entered Pakistan through India's Gujarat and further moderate monsoon winds are entering lower Sindh from the Arabian Sea.

Intermittent light and moderate showers are likely to continue throughout the day in Karachi, PMD added.

However, after Karachi received its first monsoon showers, several areas in the metropolis faced prolonged power outages, which was later resolved, according to the city's sole power provider, Karachi-Electric.

The rainfall in numbers

The highest rainfall of 17 mm was recorded at Gulshan-e-Hadid till 9am, while 8mm of rainfall was recorded in Nooriabad, according to the Met office.

Besides this, 5mm rain was recorded at Pakistan Airforce Faisal Base, 4.3mm at University Road, 4mm at Landhi, 3.6mm at Saadi Town, 3.2mm at Jinnah Terminal, and 2.8mm at Surjani Town.

Other city areas that received rainfall include Malir, II Chundrigar Road and its surrounding areas, Steel Town, Yaseenabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Numaish, Old City Area, Gadap, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Earlier, Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz had said that the first monsoon rains were expected in Karachi from July 15 – 17.