 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian leaves TikTok star baffled by asking her to remove video of North

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Kim Kardashian leaves TikTok star baffled by asking her to remove video of North

TikTok star That Girl Lay Lay was left confused by Kim Kardashian as she asked her to remove a video of her daughter North following a play date.

The  14-year-old TikTok star, who is also a rapper, was invited to play with Kim's daughter North, eight. But she was asked by the SKIMS founder to remove a video of the pair playing together from her social media channel.

In a now-deleted post, Lay Lay wrote: "@kimkardashian texted me to take down the new TikTok video with North in it…I don’t know why…” She continued: "They invited ME to their house… this industry SUCKS!"

"I asked what did I do wrong and they didn’t answer me… so confused on what this industry is… just trying to make good positive music for the #nevergiveup,” she wrote.

The two were seen to be having fun together last year in a video that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star mustn't have been opposed to.

North was also mentioned by name in Lay Lay's caption at the time. "Hey y’all!!," she said. "North west and i are hanging out today!!!! check out our tiktok! follow my tiktok account-litgirllay,”

But now friend of the Kardashians, Tracy Romulus, has attempted to diffuse the situation by posting a lengthy response on Instagram.

She admitted that it was her and not Kim or Kanye West who had got in touch with Lay Lay's dad to arrange the play date as North was a fan of hers.

Kim's CMO said: "I'm sorry it was not explained to her in a way for her to understand (because I very clearly explained to the dad) but Lay Lay was invited over 1 YEAR ago for a private child's play date - not to be filmed and for that footage to be used in a music video over 1 year later."

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron and brother Dylan sneak their grandpa out his resort-​style retirement home: Video

Zac Efron and brother Dylan sneak their grandpa out his resort-​style retirement home: Video
Prince Harry felt 'trapped' in Royal Family with no control over his life

Prince Harry felt 'trapped' in Royal Family with no control over his life
Wes Anderson doubles-down on his unique schtick with ´The French Dispatch´

Wes Anderson doubles-down on his unique schtick with ´The French Dispatch´
Billie Eilish hits back at trolls slamming her new music

Billie Eilish hits back at trolls slamming her new music
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd grace a music event amid romance rumours

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd grace a music event amid romance rumours
Kylie Jenner makes big revelations about her little charm Stormi

Kylie Jenner makes big revelations about her little charm Stormi
Scarlett Johansson receives kudos from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo for Black Widow success

Scarlett Johansson receives kudos from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo for Black Widow success
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry handed ‘make or break’ choice for royal rift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry handed ‘make or break’ choice for royal rift
Kate Middleton dress display branded ‘horrid’ by Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton dress display branded ‘horrid’ by Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling with ‘delicate balancing act’ over Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling with ‘delicate balancing act’ over Archie
Meghan Markle’s ex-husband ‘felt attached beneath her shoe’: report

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband ‘felt attached beneath her shoe’: report
Heidi Klum recalls horrid moment she got dubbed ‘too curvy’ for modeling

Heidi Klum recalls horrid moment she got dubbed ‘too curvy’ for modeling

Latest

view all