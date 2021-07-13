Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is completely gaga over her man Ben Affleck.

The On the Floor hit-maker liked an old photo from a Bennifer fan account which featured her man centre-stage.

The snap was from the time he was on set for the 2010 heist film The Town.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Batman star is getting ready to pop the big question in front of the Hustlers actor very soon as their rekindled romance heats up.

An insider close to Bennifer spoke to Closer magazine and said that Affleck is planning to go down on his knees next month on Lopez’s 52nd birthday on July 24.

"Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July,” said the source.



