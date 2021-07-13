What Khloe Kardashian thinks of Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom's IG exchange

Khloe Kardashian weighed in on her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson’s most recent exchange on her Instagram photo.

A source close to the Good American founder said that she thought their exchange was “childish” at best but also entertaining.

"Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," the insider reveals.

"She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."

On Friday she took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.

Both of Khloe's exes were quick to drop thirsty comments on the star's photo.

While ex-husband Lamar Odom complimented the KUWTK star calling her "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis, on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis.

However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it is necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.



"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

Both Tristan and Khloe called it quits earlier this month but the NBC player does not refrain from leaving flirtatious comments on her photos.