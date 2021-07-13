 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

What Khloe Kardashian thinks of Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom's IG exchange

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Khloe Kardashian weighed in on her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson’s most recent exchange on her Instagram photo.

A source close to the Good American founder said that she thought their exchange was “childish” at best but also entertaining.

"Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," the insider reveals.

"She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."

On Friday she took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.

Both of Khloe's exes were quick to drop thirsty comments on the star's photo.

While ex-husband Lamar Odom complimented the KUWTK star calling her "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis, on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis.

However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it is necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

Both Tristan and Khloe called it quits earlier this month but the NBC player does not refrain from leaving flirtatious comments on her photos.

More From Entertainment:

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama to showcase at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama to showcase at Venice Film Festival
Britney Spears finds support in Jodi Montgomery amid battle against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears finds support in Jodi Montgomery amid battle against Jamie Spears

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods
Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck
Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand
Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for 'several months', even mentors her son

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for 'several months', even mentors her son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to start looking at properties together in Bel Air?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to start looking at properties together in Bel Air?
Prince William ruffles feathers after calling out racism against English soccer players

Prince William ruffles feathers after calling out racism against English soccer players

Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to move past Tristan Thompson: source

Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to move past Tristan Thompson: source
Drake Bell sentenced to probation, community service over child endangerment

Drake Bell sentenced to probation, community service over child endangerment

Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+

Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+

Latest

view all