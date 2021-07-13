 
Karachi weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely today, says Met office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in the city this afternoon.

Met Karachi Director Sardar Sarfraz said that thunderstorms could form in Karachi this afternoon, which could lead to light and moderate rain in some areas.

According to him, there is no sea breeze because of the system in the Arabian Sea. He said yesterday's rain was due to moisture coming from the Arabian Sea, while the effects of low air pressure in the Bay of Bengal are yet to come.

Rain with thunderstorm is also expected on Wednesday and Thursday under low pressure, he said.

He said that intermittent rain is expected in Karachi till July 16 during which there may be heavy rain in some places.

In a separate statement, the PMD said humid monsoon winds are continuing to blow in lower Sindh, adding that another low pressure is present near Central India.

This low air pressure may affect lower Sindh from July 15. Rain is likely in all districts of lower Sindh till July 16, PMD confirmed.

In upper and central Sindh, PMD said rain is expected till July 17.

Rainwater may accumulate in lower areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, PMD said.

