Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Prince Charles always taught Harry to choose love over duty: report

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Prince Charles never tried to run his sons' life, and taught them to choose love over duty

Prince Harry's claims that he was not treated fairly by the royal family have been discredited by a report. 

According to royal author Robert Jobson, the Prince of Wales never tried to run his sons' life, and taught them to choose love over duty.

Jobson, who spoke to Palace insiders for his Williams Princess, said Charles never spoke on Harry and William's personal matters.

"William has already proven himself determined not to make the same mistake," Jobson said.

In order to help his children realise this way of life, one insider told the author that Charles gave Harry and William as much freedom as possible in order to distance them from the royal system.

They said, "The Prince is not an overbearing man with his children. He knows they have experienced immeasurable pain with the loss of their mother at such a tender age and he in many ways has over-compensated.

"I am not saying he has let them run wild, but he certainly has not tried to run their lives for them in the way, perhaps, the Duke of Edinburgh did for him," the expert concluded. 

