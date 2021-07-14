Six killed, several injured in Upper Kohistan accident

Dasu Hydro Power Project. File photo

Six people have lost their lives in an accident near the Dasu Dam project.

Vehicle was transporting personnel working on the Dasu dam, say reports.

Bodies and injured shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Dasu.

UPPER KOHISTAN: At least six people were killed and several injured Wednesday when a bus taking Dasu Dam workers met an accident near a labour camp.

The vehicle was transporting staff that has been working on building the Dasu Dam, as per reports, adding that four foreigners also lost their lives in the incident.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Centre Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif said an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

