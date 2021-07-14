 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Reuters

Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Rescue workers work at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China July 12, 2021. Picture taken July 12, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS
Rescue workers work at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China July 12, 2021. Picture taken July 12, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

  • Hotel collapses partially in tourist destination of Suzhou, China, 17 people killed.
  • The Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had a total of 54 rooms, according to online booking sites. 
  • The part of the hotel that collapsed was three storeys tall.

BEIJING: The death toll in the partial collapse of a budget hotel in China's eastern city of Suzhou on Monday has risen to 17, state media said on Wednesday.

Of the 23 people trapped in the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in Suzhou only six survived, according to state media.

More than 650 people were involved in the search and rescue operation, which concluded on Wednesday morning.

The provincial government of Jiangsu has set up a team to conduct an in-depth investigation on the specific causes of the collapse.

Rescue workers work at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China July 13, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS
Rescue workers work at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China July 13, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

The Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had a total of 54 rooms, according to online booking sites. The part of the hotel that collapsed was three storeys tall.

According to some state media reports, the collapse was initially determined to be caused by the property owner's alteration of the hotel structure.

A hotel guest who checked out on Monday just before the collapsed spoke of loud drilling noises and the sound of the shovelling of sand, according toe Beijing Youth Daily.

The building was shaking, the guest said.

Cities in Jiangsu have since held an emergency meeting on the safety of existing building structures, and called for tougher inspection and supervision.

More From World:

Taliban take over Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan

Taliban take over Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan
Kashmiris stage protest in front of EU foreign ministry and parliament

Kashmiris stage protest in front of EU foreign ministry and parliament
COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects: US health official

COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects: US health official
With foreign troops withdrawn, Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to arrive at negotiated settlement 'at the earliest'

With foreign troops withdrawn, Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to arrive at negotiated settlement 'at the earliest'
'Dangerous trend': WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

'Dangerous trend': WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
Death toll in Iraq COVID hospital fire rises as anger mounts

Death toll in Iraq COVID hospital fire rises as anger mounts
Iran introduces Muslim dating app to encourage marriage

Iran introduces Muslim dating app to encourage marriage
World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai

World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
US general steps down from Afghanistan command in symbolic end to war

US general steps down from Afghanistan command in symbolic end to war
Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'

Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'
China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea

China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea
Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

Latest

view all