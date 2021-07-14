Taliban take over Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan

Taliban fighters stand in a line, holding guns and explosives. Photo: AFP

"The important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control," say Taliban.

Pakistan's Levies officials confirm development.

Security on "high alert" at Chaman border crossing, confirm Levies officials.

The Taliban continued with their onslaught against the Afghanistan government Wednesday, as a spokesperson of the group said they had captured the important Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan.



"The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar," Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

"With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control."

A Pakistan security forces confirmed the Taliban had taken control of the crossing. The Afghan defence ministry said it was checking developments.

"The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing," the Pakistani security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag."

The Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the countryside since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal of troops.

Since then, the group has captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

After seizing control of the Chaman crossing point Friendship Gate, the Taliban have called on citizens and traders to not use the crossing point today.

Pakistan has also suspended activities at the Chaman crossing point in light of the recent development.

"The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman is on high alert," said Levies officials. "Additional security has been deployed at the gate."

Levies officials confirmed that all border crossing points along the Afghan border at Chaman are under the control of the Taliban.

"We are in contact with the local leadership of the Taliban on resuming trade and movement of people," said Levies officials.

The Levies officials admitted that the situation at the Chaman border, currently, was uncertain.