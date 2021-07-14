 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Tajikistan defence minister lauds Pakistan for role in Afghan peace process

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Defence Minister of Tajikistan General Sherali Mirzo called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters today. Photo: Files/ISPR
Defence Minister of Tajikistan General Sherali Mirzo called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters today. Photo: Files/ISPR

  • Tajikistan Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo meets COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.
  • Gen Bajwa appreciates Tajikistan's efforts towards regional connectivity.
  • Tajik minister praised Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Tajik Defence Minister Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo on Wednesday lauded Pakistan for the role it is playing in the Afghan peace process, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo made the comments during a meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Gen Bajwa told the Tajik minister that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on shared faith, culture, and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability. He also appreciated Tajikistan's efforts towards regional connectivity.

On the other hand, the Tajik minister praised Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace and stability, especially the role played by Islamabad in the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR said that Colonel-General Mirzo vowed to work on improving his country’s relations with Pakistan.

Apart from this, the military’s media wing said that the two officials discussed matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation, including recent developments in Afghanistan — especially the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border — and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration.

More From Pakistan:

AJK imposes 10-day restriction on tourism spots as coronavirus cases rise

AJK imposes 10-day restriction on tourism spots as coronavirus cases rise
PM Imran Khan to depart for Tashkent tomorrow on invitation of Uzbekistan president

PM Imran Khan to depart for Tashkent tomorrow on invitation of Uzbekistan president
Three Kashmiris martyred in IOJK after Indian forces open fire

Three Kashmiris martyred in IOJK after Indian forces open fire
Karachi weather update: Heavy rain lashes metropolis

Karachi weather update: Heavy rain lashes metropolis
Video: Meet 'Bhola Bhala', Dera Ismail Khan's heaviest bull

Video: Meet 'Bhola Bhala', Dera Ismail Khan's heaviest bull

PM Imran Khan stresses on utilising technology to make life easy for Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan stresses on utilising technology to make life easy for Pakistanis
COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, indoor dining again as cases spike

COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, indoor dining again as cases spike
Uproar in Senate over PTI's Gandapur calling Bhutto 'traitor', Nawaz 'thief'

Uproar in Senate over PTI's Gandapur calling Bhutto 'traitor', Nawaz 'thief'
12 dead, multiple injured as bus carrying Chinese workers meets accident in Upper Kohistan

12 dead, multiple injured as bus carrying Chinese workers meets accident in Upper Kohistan
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar’s elevation to Supreme Court deferred

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar’s elevation to Supreme Court deferred
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 4% for second time in three days

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 4% for second time in three days
Another woman says she was harassed, blackmailed by Usman Mirza

Another woman says she was harassed, blackmailed by Usman Mirza

Latest

view all