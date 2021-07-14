 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers on Instagram

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is about to hit 58 million followers on Instagram.

The actress recently broke the internet with her latest video shared on Instagram with her husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

She is followed by more followers than Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif who are followed by 54 and 51 million people respectively.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, an Indian actress who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, has surpassed 65 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

