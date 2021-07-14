 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Pakistani in Japan reaches out to the homeless, detained foreigners

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Haroon Qureshi (2nd from R) serves food for homeless people at an event held in Tokyos Ikebukuro district on June 26, 2021. — Photo courtesy Kyodo via APP
Haroon Qureshi (2nd from R) serves food for homeless people at an event held in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district on June 26, 2021. — Photo courtesy Kyodo via APP
  • Haroon Qureshi helps the less fortunate people of Tokyo: the homeless, foreigners refused refugee status, and struggling students.
  • He serves meals to the needy, helps in the running of the Otsuka Masjid, and runs a project called Food Bank to help students.
  • His services to were recognised by the Pakistani Embassy in Japan who gave him a letter of appreciation.

ISLAMABAD: Haroon Qureshi, a Pakistani, who arrived in Japan as a student some 30 years ago, is reaching out to those living on the margins of society.

According to a report published in Mainichi, the national daily of Japan, Qureshi, a businessman hailing from Pakistan, helps the homeless as well as those foreigners who have been detained by immigration authorities after failing to win refugee status.

Beside this he is deeply involved in the running of a mosque in Tokyo, Otsuka Masjid.

According to the Japanese daily, Qureshi’s efforts began as soon as he arrived in Tokyo to study computer programming in 1991. He began giving away food to the homeless in his neighbourhood in the capital’s Kita Ward.

“Now, three decades on, he has enlisted Japanese university students in his goodwill endeavours, seeing their involvement as a vital part of raising society’s awareness of the plight of the less fortunate,” it said.

Calling the public’s attitude to the homeless “cold,” Qureshi, 55, said he believed there was a lack of understanding in Japan of why people ended up on the streets.

“The reality is that many times the homeless suffer from mental health issues and cannot fit into society,” the daily quoted him as saying.

So far, Qureshi had involved students from Tokyo-based Keio and Toyo universities in his activities, which included serving meals to the needy.

In collaboration with Tenohasi in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro area, students and volunteers from the mosque recently helped in providing food to over 360 people.

“Today I witnessed a stark difference between normal people who were walking on the streets all dressed up, and those who had come to get food here,” the daily quoted Satoru Soejima, 18, who is studying Arabic at Keio University, as saying.

Qureshi, meanwhile, also leads another project called Food Bank to help the students themselves, some of whom have gone hungry after losing part-time work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A soft-spoken man, he has also been helping those detained after their failed asylum bids since around 2000.

In one month, Qureshi received around 30 letters on average seeking help from detainees, mostly from countries in Africa or elsewhere in Asia.

“We may have different religions, colour or race. But I request everyone to try and feel the pain of other members of this huge (human) family, and do what they can,” he urged.

In recognition of his services the Pakistan Embassy in Japan awarded him with a letter of appreciation.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad awarding Haroon Qureshi with the letter of appreciation. — Photo courtesy Facebook/Pakistan Embassy in Japan
Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad awarding Haroon Qureshi with the letter of appreciation. — Photo courtesy Facebook/Pakistan Embassy in Japan

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad invited three extraordinary Pakistanis living in Japan for their social work that has also been highlighted in the Japanese media, including Qureshi.

According to the embassy, Qureshi was lauded for his services that include providing food for the needy, financial help for the destitute and homeless, running an Islamic school and managing a graveyard for the Muslims.

The ambassador appreciated Qureshi's work while stating that it has contributed positively towards the image of Pakistan and Pakistanis living in Japan.

Qureshi thanked the Ambassador for the appreciation and vowed to continue and expand his humanitarian work, the embassy said.

More From World:

Risk of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 surge in Middle East, warns WHO

Risk of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 surge in Middle East, warns WHO
Foreign forces will be treated like usurpers: Afghan Taliban to Turkey

Foreign forces will be treated like usurpers: Afghan Taliban to Turkey
Qureshi urges close coordination in Afghan peace process in meetings with Russian, Chinese counterparts

Qureshi urges close coordination in Afghan peace process in meetings with Russian, Chinese counterparts
Qureshi proposes inter-SCO collaboration on finance, connectivity for collective progress

Qureshi proposes inter-SCO collaboration on finance, connectivity for collective progress
In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel

In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel
Taliban take over Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan

Taliban take over Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan
Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel

Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel
Kashmiris stage protest in front of EU foreign ministry and parliament

Kashmiris stage protest in front of EU foreign ministry and parliament
COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects: US health official

COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects: US health official
With foreign troops withdrawn, Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to arrive at negotiated settlement 'at the earliest'

With foreign troops withdrawn, Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to arrive at negotiated settlement 'at the earliest'
'Dangerous trend': WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

'Dangerous trend': WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
Death toll in Iraq COVID hospital fire rises as anger mounts

Death toll in Iraq COVID hospital fire rises as anger mounts

Latest

view all