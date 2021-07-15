Angelina Jolie sizzles in clinging top and skinny jeans amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie turned heads as she showed off slim figure in all black ensemble while treating her daughter Zahara to shopping trip in West Hollywood.

Jolie, 46, was spotted enjoying one-on-one time with her 16-year-old daughter amid romance rumours with rapper The Weeknd.

The Maleficent actress was seen treating Zahara to a shopping trip at a clothing and accessories retail store in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Oscar-winner flaunted her stunning fitness in figure-hugging dress and leather boots.

She let her signature raven-colored tresses cascade and flow over her shoulders as she gripped onto a bag full of purchases. She also wore a black face mask and carried a matching leather designer bag.

On the other hand , Zahara rocked a white top with black shorts as her mom handed her the bag of purchases.



Jolie's other children whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt; Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivian, did not accompany their mom to shopping.

Angelina Jolie's outing comes days after her secret date' with The Weeknd at a private concert in Los Angeles. The actress seemingly sights on finding love again as she's seen spending more time with the rapper.