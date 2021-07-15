 
Britney Spears wants to press charges against her father for ‘ruining her life’

American singer Britney Spears wants her father Jamie Spears to formally get charged with ‘conservatorship abuse’.

The Toxic singer spoke in court via phone on Wednesday after getting approval from Judge Brenda Penny to choose her own legal representation for her conservatorship battle, in which she seeks to terminate her father’s control over her estate and personal life.

“I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad,” she said, adding that she is “extremely scared” of her father and is not ready for a medical evaluation to get rid of his control.

"This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life...Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not, and that's not OK," she went on to say.

She further elaborated that her conservatorship conditions were “cruel” as she broke down during the testimony.

"I thought they were trying to kill me. If this is not abuse, I don't know what is,” she said. 

