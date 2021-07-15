 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Video: Two women miraculously survive swing fall from 6,300-foot mountain in Russia

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Two women in Russia miraculously escaped death whe they fell from a swing on the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff.

A heart-stopping video of the incident has been circulating on social media. It happened in the Sulak Valley in the Russian Republic of Dagestan on the Caspian Sea.

In it, the two young women can be seen riding a swing on top of a 6,300-foot cliff when suddenly the swing chain breaks and the swing seat flips. They fell towards the edge of the steep cliff, but landed on a small wooden platform just beyond the cliff edge.

The police are now investigating the safety of several canyon swings which have been built near Zubutli village, where this accident took place, the Daily Mail reported.

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan said the swing "did not meet safety standards".

The Sulak gorge is deeper than the Grand Canyon in the US and described as the deepest canyon in Europe.

Warning: The video above contains some images that viewers may find disturbing.

