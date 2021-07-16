 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Swedish House Mafia announces reunion single ‘It Gets Better’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Swedish House Mafia announces reunion single ‘It Gets Better’
Swedish House Mafia announces reunion single ‘It Gets Better’

Swedish House Mafia has finally graced fans with a brand new hit single nearly eight years after a drawn out hiatus.

This release comes shortly after they announced plans to sign alongside Republic Records just this month.

Check it out below:

As part of their promotional campaign for the new single the boys also highlighted the reason for this hiatus and attributed it to the boom of EDM inspired tracks.

Swedish House Mafia singer Sebastian Ingrosso was quoted talking about the shift in a cover piece for Rolling Stone.

There he claimed, “It was tough — we’re getting older, obviously, and the whole EDM bubble for me has come to a point where nobody is taking risks, to be honest, including me.”

“[Our perfectionism] kills us also sometimes. But for us, it needs to be a certain way. And that’s why it takes time.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Patti LaBelle addresses her love of cooking: ‘It’s a concert on the stove’

Patti LaBelle addresses her love of cooking: ‘It’s a concert on the stove’
Shakira drops 'Don't Wait Up' music video

Shakira drops 'Don't Wait Up' music video
Katrina Kaif thanks fans for birthday wishes as she turns 38

Katrina Kaif thanks fans for birthday wishes as she turns 38

Jamie Lynn Spears shares cryptic message after Britney Spears' latest hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears shares cryptic message after Britney Spears' latest hearing
Video: Lorde drops live ‘Solar Power’ performance

Video: Lorde drops live ‘Solar Power’ performance
Amber Heard shares new picture with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard shares new picture with daughter Oonagh Paige
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose pet dog Pippa

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose pet dog Pippa
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell team up for new holiday-themed movie Spirited

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell team up for new holiday-themed movie Spirited
Dwayne Johnson announces official wrap for ‘Black Adam’ shoot

Dwayne Johnson announces official wrap for ‘Black Adam’ shoot
Dwayne Johnson gears up for ‘Jungle Cruise’ global press tour

Dwayne Johnson gears up for ‘Jungle Cruise’ global press tour

Latest

view all