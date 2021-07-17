Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi says he wasn't needed, Pakistan displayed enough 'Boom Boom'

Shahid Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Canada's Rizwan Cheema during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Colombo on March 3, 2011. — Reuters/File

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has heaped praise on the Pakistan cricket team after they put up an impressive 232-6 against England in the first T20 between the two sides at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Responding to a tweet that said people were missing Afridi, he said: "Thank you but I think I am not needed today!! enough of BOOM BOOM 232 for 6."

Pakistan beat England by 31 runs despite a blistering hundred from Liam Livingstone.

Pakistan captain Azam made 85 and shared an opening stand of 150 with Mohammad Rizwan in a national record T20 total of 232-6.

Livingstone gave the hosts hope with a 42-ball century, England's quickest in a T20 international and the fifth fastest of all-time, hitting six fours and nine sixes on his way to three figures.

Yet it wasn't enough to prevent Pakistan going 1-0 up in this three-match series, with England bowled out for 201 after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan took three wickets apiece.

This was Pakistan's first victory in the 2021 tour following a 3-0 defeat in a one-day international series.