 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi says he wasn't needed, Pakistan displayed enough 'Boom Boom'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Shahid Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Canadas Rizwan Cheema during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Colombo on March 3, 2011. — Reuters/File
Shahid Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Canada's Rizwan Cheema during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Colombo on March 3, 2011. — Reuters/File

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has heaped praise on the Pakistan cricket team after they put up an impressive 232-6 against England in the first T20 between the two sides at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Responding to a tweet that said people were missing Afridi, he said: "Thank you but I think I am not needed today!! enough of BOOM BOOM 232 for 6."

Pakistan beat England by 31 runs despite a blistering hundred from Liam Livingstone.

Pakistan captain Azam made 85 and shared an opening stand of 150 with Mohammad Rizwan in a national record T20 total of 232-6.

Livingstone gave the hosts hope with a 42-ball century, England's quickest in a T20 international and the fifth fastest of all-time, hitting six fours and nine sixes on his way to three figures.

Yet it wasn't enough to prevent Pakistan going 1-0 up in this three-match series, with England bowled out for 201 after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan took three wickets apiece.

This was Pakistan's first victory in the 2021 tour following a 3-0 defeat in a one-day international series.

More From Sports:

Danielle Wyatt lavishes praise on Babar Azam for his stellar performance against England

Danielle Wyatt lavishes praise on Babar Azam for his stellar performance against England
Pak vs Eng: Watch Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan talk about their 150-run partnership

Pak vs Eng: Watch Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan talk about their 150-run partnership
Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi ‘delighted’ over Pakistan's performance in first T20

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi ‘delighted’ over Pakistan's performance in first T20
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan create records in first T20

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan create records in first T20
Pak vs Eng: Shaheen Afridi credits teamwork for victory in first T20

Pak vs Eng: Shaheen Afridi credits teamwork for victory in first T20
Tennis star Sania Mirza is having a good hair and makeup day

Tennis star Sania Mirza is having a good hair and makeup day
Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton

Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton
Sania Mirza is reaching for new goals

Sania Mirza is reaching for new goals
T20 World Cup 2021: ICC places Pakistan, India in same group

T20 World Cup 2021: ICC places Pakistan, India in same group
Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal decides to pardon fans who allegedly attacked him

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal decides to pardon fans who allegedly attacked him
Pak vs Eng: Leg strain forces Hassan Ali to miss first T20I

Pak vs Eng: Leg strain forces Hassan Ali to miss first T20I
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan take on a stronger England side in 1st T20I today

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan take on a stronger England side in 1st T20I today

Latest

view all