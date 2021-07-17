 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Web Desk

Tenille Townes touches on inspiration behind ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ MV

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Lyricist and singer Tenille Townes recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the “fearless spirit” she attempted to embody in her new single Girl Who Didn’t Care.

The star got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine and there she was quoted saying, “It's where the courage comes from.”

She also added, “That's where I can still find the bravest version of myself, in that seven-year-old kid who dreamed about getting to do all of this. I feel like I wouldn't be here without her.”

She concluded by saying, “There were all these little signs and arrows along my path that really made that relentless believer in me to never give up. I'm super grateful for that.”

