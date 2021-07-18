Princess Beatrice’s husband pens a romantic tribute for her, a year after wedding

Edoardo penned a loving tribute for his wife, Princess Beatrice, a year after they secretly exchanged vows

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together on July 17.

Taking to Instagram, Edoardo penned a loving tribute for his wife, a year after they secretly exchanged vows in the presence of their loved ones at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second,” he wrote.

The touching tribute came with an endearing selfie of the couple.







