 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 18 2021
By
Reuters

At least 30 killed in Mumbai landslides after heavy rains

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Rescue workers search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2021. — Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni
Rescue workers search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2021. — Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni

MUMBAI: At least 30 people died in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain triggered landslides, officials said on Sunday, and forecasts of further downpours could force authorities to relocate people living in danger zones.

Rescuers resorted to using their hands to dig up the ground in an attempt to find survivors, local television showed, as authorities said more people could be trapped inside the debris. Emergency workers carried the injured through narrow lanes on makeshift stretchers.

Several areas of Mumbai have been hit by floods due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, crippling India's financial capital. The mega-city and the coast of India's industrial Maharashtra state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.

"We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately," said Nawab Malik, a state cabinet minister, according to a tweet by news agency ANI, a Reuters partner.

Torrential rain, especially during India's July-September monsoon, often triggers the collapse of buildings, especially older or illegally built structures.

Within the last 24 hours, authorities have reported 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area, officials said. In one neighbourhood, about half a dozen shacks located at the base of a hill collapsed on top of each other, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet and announced aid for the victims.

More From World:

British-Pakistani man charged with conspiracy to murder social media activist

British-Pakistani man charged with conspiracy to murder social media activist
Boris Johnson, UK finance minister confined to office work after COVID exposure

Boris Johnson, UK finance minister confined to office work after COVID exposure
Taliban say they 'strenuously favour' political settlement to Afghanistan conflict

Taliban say they 'strenuously favour' political settlement to Afghanistan conflict
Hajj underway as limited number of pilgrims arrive in Mina

Hajj underway as limited number of pilgrims arrive in Mina
UK health minister gets Covid ahead of ´freedom day´

UK health minister gets Covid ahead of ´freedom day´
170 dead in Germany and Belgium floods

170 dead in Germany and Belgium floods
Pakistan allows thousands of Afghans to cross into border town ahead of Eid ul Adha

Pakistan allows thousands of Afghans to cross into border town ahead of Eid ul Adha
Peace talks: Afghan leaders meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar

Peace talks: Afghan leaders meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar
Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID-19 misinformation

Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID-19 misinformation
Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130

Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130
India bans animal sacrifice in occupied Kashmir ahead of Eid ul Adha

India bans animal sacrifice in occupied Kashmir ahead of Eid ul Adha
As flood deaths hit 20, Belgium to observe day of mourning

As flood deaths hit 20, Belgium to observe day of mourning

Latest

view all