Afghan ambassador's daughter was not abducted: interior minister

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed. — APP/File

Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed says incident involving Afghan ambassador's daughter "was not an abduction".

Interior minister says it is an "international conspiracy", "agenda of RAW".

Photograph of the girl circulating on media "does not belong to the girl", he adds.

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that the incident involving the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan "was not an abduction" at all.

"This is an international conspiracy. An agenda of RAW," he said, while speaking to Geo News on programme "Naya Pakistan".

He was referring to the Indian intelligence agency.



Reports of the ambassador's daughter being "abducted" and "tortured" surfaced on Saturday, with a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry saying that the girl was "abducted for several hours" on Friday.

The Foreign Office issued a statement in response saying that a thorough probe has been launched and law enforcement agencies "are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice".



In the meanwhile, the security for the ambassador and his family was "beefed up", according to the statement.



Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed the interior minister to get to the bottom of the matter within 48 hours.



Last night, the minister shared an update into the probe, saying that the woman used the services of two taxis, and that the driver of one has been contacted, while the other will be traced after a written statement is provided by the family.

Today, the minister, while speaking to Geo News, said that the daughter had first claimed that her phone was stolen, "and later handed her phone over but with the data deleted".

He said that the CCTV footage of the time of the incident had been reviewed and it was found that there were not two, but three taxis that she had used.

"She took a taxi from Daman Koh and did not return home," said Rasheed.

The minister said three videos had been reviewed, whereas an attempt to acquire a fourth is being made.

"The girl went from F-7 to Daman Koh and then over to the F-9 Park area," the minister said, detailing the events of the day.

He said that when the girl stepped out of the home, she walked over to Khadda Market first for shopping.

The minister said that a point in her journey, ahead of the Gakhar Plaza, is a blind spot at the moment as the authorities have not been able to obtain the footage for the area yet.

"The girl also used her mobile phone internet services while at Daman Koh," he said.

The minister went on to say that the photograph of the girl circulating on media "does not belong to the girl".



'Case to be solved in 72 hours'



Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Rasheed had said that it is expected the case will be solved within 72 hours.

He accused India of playing up the kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter to malign Pakistan.

"We will present the entire, true picture in front of the world," he said, adding that Pakistan's importance in the region has shot up due to PM Khan's popular foreign policy moves.

"After PM Khan's 'absolutely not' stance received immense popularity both in Pakistan and abroad, India is not letting go of any opportunity to increase its propaganda against Pakistan," he added.



