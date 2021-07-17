Culprits behind assault of daughter of Afghan ambassador being traced: FO

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressing a media briefing. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

The Foreign Office on Saturday said that the culprits behind an incident involving the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan are being traced to be brought to justice.



"Yesterday, the daughter of the ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle," said a statement issued by the FO, quoting the spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

According to the statement, immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter," the statement added.

It said that the security of the ambassador and his family "has been beefed up" and in the meanwhile, law enforcement agencies "are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice".

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance.



"Such incidents can and will not be tolerated," the statement said in conclusion.





