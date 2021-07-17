 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Culprits behind assault of daughter of Afghan ambassador being traced: FO

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressing a media briefing. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressing a media briefing. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

The Foreign Office on Saturday said that the culprits behind an incident involving the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan are being traced to be brought to justice.

"Yesterday, the daughter of the ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle," said a statement issued by the FO, quoting the spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

According to the statement, immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter," the statement added.

It said that the security of the ambassador and his family "has been beefed up" and in the meanwhile, law enforcement agencies "are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice".

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance.

"Such incidents can and will not be tolerated," the statement said in conclusion.


More From Pakistan:

Threat of terrorist sleeper cells becoming active again due to situation in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Threat of terrorist sleeper cells becoming active again due to situation in Afghanistan: DG ISPR
Chinese company stops work on Dasu project after bus incident

Chinese company stops work on Dasu project after bus incident
Dasu incident investigation in its final stages: Sheikh Rasheed

Dasu incident investigation in its final stages: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan’s carpet industry to get a boost after hitting 'rock bottom'

Pakistan’s carpet industry to get a boost after hitting 'rock bottom'
Coronavirus: Pakistan gets 1.24m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX

Coronavirus: Pakistan gets 1.24m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX
UAE’s Etihad extends flight suspension from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh till July 31

UAE’s Etihad extends flight suspension from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh till July 31
Dasu incident: Pakistan, China agree to complete investigation soon

Dasu incident: Pakistan, China agree to complete investigation soon
Pakistan records 2,783 fresh coronavirus infections, active cases top 45,000

Pakistan records 2,783 fresh coronavirus infections, active cases top 45,000
COVID-19 situation in Karachi spinning out of control

COVID-19 situation in Karachi spinning out of control
Karachi weather on Saturday forcecast as partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain

Karachi weather on Saturday forcecast as partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok
AJK election commission directs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave region

AJK election commission directs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave region

Latest

view all