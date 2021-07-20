 
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

  • Pakistan reports 37 deaths from COVID-19.
  • Active number of cases climbs to 49,929
  • Pakistan reports positivity ratio of 5.25%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 2,145 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as per the statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A total of 40,805 people were tested for the infection on Monday, said the NCOC, out of whom 2,145 turned out to be positive.

This brings the positivity ratio across the country to 5.25%. Pakistan also reported 37 deaths from the infection over the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan since the pandemic began has risen to 993,872, while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 49,929.

As far as the recoveries are concerned, 921,095 people have recovered from the infection in total, while 22,848 have succumbed to the virus.

Eidul Adha should be celebrated in a 'closed, limited' environment: Dr Faisal Sultan

Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said the upcoming Eidul Adha festival will be celebrated in a "limited, closed" environment, hinting at more restrictions to curb the virus spread amid fears of a fourth wave.

The minister was speaking on Geo Pakistan about the spike in coronavirus cases and the measures being taken by the federal government.

Read more: COVID-19 situation in Karachi spinning out of control

When asked whether Eidul Adha in Pakistan will be observed in a lockdown-type situation, the minister responded by saying that the festival should be celebrated in a "limited, closed" environment.

He spoke about the new Delta variant of the coronavirus, saying that the mutations in each new variant of the virus make it very easy to "jump from one person to another".

"This variant is spreading at a pace of 50-60%," he said.

